Air India aircraft gets stuck under bridge, here’s truth behind the viral video

New Delhi: A video of an Air India aircraft stuck under a foot-over-bridge went crazy viral on Sunday (October 3, 2021). The 40-second video clip shows an aircraft being stuck underneath a foot overbridge at the Delhi-Gurugram highway near Delhi airport.

The incident left netizens amused and many individuals started sharing the visuals, following which Air India issued an official statement over the issue.

The airline clarified that the plane was sold and was being transported by its new owner. According to an airline official, older aircraft are generally sold-off to scrap dealers who salvage metals out of the hull.

It also added that the transportation by road is the responsibility of the new buyer and the airline has no connection with the incident.

"This is a deregistered scrapped aircraft of Air India which has been sold off," an official told IANS.

"This was transported last night by the party. Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances."

The authorities also revealed that before being transported the wings a d other key avionics are removed from the aircraft`s body.

