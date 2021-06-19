Aunty's hilarious reaction to husband's performance on her birthday, leaves netizens in splits

New Delhi: A hilarious video has gone viral on social media of where a man can be seen singing for his wife but she seems unimpressed.

The video, shared on Twitter by Rakhi Tripathi, the man’s daughter has left netizens going crazy over how adorable and funny the video of the couple is.

Her father VK Tripathi, who is a retired IT professor, was singing a ghazal for her mother while the family was celebrating her birthday.

“Its mata shree’s bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? Mommy, papa is singing for you…plz dont make faces. These oldies I tell you,” Rakhi tweeted.

In the video, the elderly man can be seen singing Khuda Kare Ki Mohabbat Mein by Talat Aziz for his wife while sitting beside her. Though she taps her hand on her arm as if she’s enjoying the romantic gesture, her expressions say something else.

The woman had an unamused serious face throughout the video and later she even yawns.

The video has garnered more than 25 thousand views and 1.3k likes along with over a hundred retweets.

Twitter was left in spits over the woman’s expressions and the way she yawned while her husband was singing for her.

