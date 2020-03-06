Baby buffalo chases, corners giant elephant in this viral video — Watch

New Delhi: A video featuring a cute tiny buffalo and a giant elephant is doing the round on the internet. The 17-second long video, which has been shared on Twitter, has already crossed over 1.2 lakh views.

In the video, a baby buffalo is seen charging an elephant, that is almost ten times of its size, with all its strength. Although it remains unclear what exactly happened between the two previously that led to this sudden spark from the mini mammal. The elephant, surprisingly, is seen running in backward direction to avoid hurting the baby animal, who continues to charge at him no clear reason.

The hilarious video also highlights the baby buffalo's mother's reaction who is seen jumping to its rescue from the giant jumbo and eventually catering him away to the safety.

Watch the video below:

Elephant has no clue what to do when it gets charged by a baby water buffalo pic.twitter.com/kxCJRdjAYM — Nature is Lit (@NaturelsLit) March 4, 2020

"Elephant has no clue what to do when it gets charged by a baby water buffalo," the Twitter account wrote while sharing the 17-second clip.