Bengaluru Entrepreneur Gets Eid Offer On Navratri Thali From Swiggy: Internet Says ‘Food Knows No Religion’

New Delhi: In India, festivals are well celebrated and they are recognised as auspicious occasions. Due to this belief, Indians are on a shopping spree during festivities. As a result, online shopping platforms provide lucrative offers to lure customers. Food delivery apps are also on the list.

But the latest happening is a heartwarming display of inclusivity. A business owner in Bengaluru ordered a special Navratri meal from Swiggy and got a surprise: a discount meant for Eid. (Also Read: Ramadan 2024: Swiggy Latest Report Reveals Trending Iftar Foods Across India)

This unexpected gesture sparked a delightful moment for one user, Udita Pal when she attempted to place an order. (Also Read: India's UPI Transactions Way More Than US Digital Payments: S Jaishankar)

What Udita Pal Shared On X?

Udita Pal took to social media platform X to share her heartening experience. She revealed how she was pleasantly surprised to find an Eid-related discount applied to her order of a Navratri Special Thali.

While Eid is a prominent Muslim festival, Navratri holds significant importance in Hindu culture.

Post Is Viral On X

Sharing a screenshot of her Swiggy app, Udita Pal's post quickly gained traction, garnering nearly 14,000 views and close to 1,000 likes within hours.

Her caption, "Food knows no religion" accompanied by a heart emoticon, resonated with many users who appreciated Swiggy's inclusive approach.

People's Reactions

Take a look at how online users reacted to the post.

Capitalism — Open Letter (@openletteryt) April 11, 2024

Divided by religion, united by discounts. — Vishal Saroha (@PayJ_93) April 11, 2024

if this was instagram, the top comment would have been "pin karde viral hai" — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) April 11, 2024

Cultural Diversity in india> April 11, 2024

Haha hope the order packed by some Peter & delivered by some paramjeet singh — Tushar (@82tushar) April 11, 2024