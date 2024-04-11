Advertisement
Bengaluru Entrepreneur Gets Eid Offer On Navratri Thali From Swiggy: Internet Says ‘Food Knows No Religion’

Udita Pal revealed how she was pleasantly surprised to find an Eid-related discount applied to her order of a Navratri Special Thali.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
File Photo

New Delhi: In India, festivals are well celebrated and they are recognised as auspicious occasions. Due to this belief, Indians are on a shopping spree during festivities. As a result, online shopping platforms provide lucrative offers to lure customers. Food delivery apps are also on the list.

But the latest happening is a heartwarming display of inclusivity. A business owner in Bengaluru ordered a special Navratri meal from Swiggy and got a surprise: a discount meant for Eid. (Also Read: Ramadan 2024: Swiggy Latest Report Reveals Trending Iftar Foods Across India)

This unexpected gesture sparked a delightful moment for one user, Udita Pal when she attempted to place an order. (Also Read: India's UPI Transactions Way More Than US Digital Payments: S Jaishankar)

What Udita Pal Shared On X?

Udita Pal took to social media platform X to share her heartening experience. She revealed how she was pleasantly surprised to find an Eid-related discount applied to her order of a Navratri Special Thali.

While Eid is a prominent Muslim festival, Navratri holds significant importance in Hindu culture.

Post Is Viral On X

Sharing a screenshot of her Swiggy app, Udita Pal's post quickly gained traction, garnering nearly 14,000 views and close to 1,000 likes within hours.

Her caption, "Food knows no religion" accompanied by a heart emoticon, resonated with many users who appreciated Swiggy's inclusive approach.

People's Reactions

Take a look at how online users reacted to the post.

