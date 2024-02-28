New Delhi: In the bustling city of Bengaluru, known as India's startup capital, a unique approach to finding a flatmate has caught the attention of social media users. A Bengaluru woman's post on X seeking a flatmate for her 2BHK house in Koramangala has gone viral due to its creative presentation and reasonable rent.

Creative Advertisement Grabs Attention

Udisha Madan, an independent designer from the Srishti Institute of Design Art & Technology, took to social media to find a female flatmate for her 2BHK house located in the 8th Block of Koramangala. Using a design app, Ms. Madan shared captivating photographs and detailed information about the house in her advertisement.

Flatmate Alert!



Hey folks! I'm looking for a female flatmate for my 2BHK in 8th Block, Koramangala, at a 5-minute walk from DYU Art Cafe.



Rent - 13,750 pp

Deposit - 50k

Move-in date - 1st April



Please repost for visibility & DM for deets! @BangaloreRoomi @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/8ctJDznwVp — udisha (@puffyter) February 26, 2024

Appealing To Potential Flatmates

In her post, Ms. Madan highlighted key details such as the proximity of the house to popular spots like DYU Art Cafe, along with the rent price, deposit, and move-in date. She encouraged users to share her post for greater visibility and to direct message her for more information.

Positive Reactions Flood In

The unique and visually appealing advertisement quickly garnered attention online, with many users praising Ms. Madan's creativity and the affordable rent she offered.

One user expressed interest in learning from Ms. Madan's design skills, while another admired the presentation and vibe of the advertisement. Another user commended the reasonable rent in a prime area like Koramangala.