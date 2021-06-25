Biker encounters bears while cycling, posts terrifying clip of furry animal chasing him - Watch

New Delhi: In what could be described as the another episode of man versus wild we see team animal as the clear winner here. In a video shared on social media, a biker cycling through the hills of Nilgiri in Tamil Nadu encounters a family of bears.

The spine-chilling video was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra claiming that the video is "sure to give everyone an adrenaline rush”.

WATCH VIDEO:

Somewhere in the Nilgiris... Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush...To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes... pic.twitter.com/Zy24TuBroF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2021

The more than minute-long video is shot in the hills of the Nilgiris, and it shows a biker recording his journey through a narrow stretch of road surrounded by greenery on either side. He takes and turn comes to a halt as he sees a family of three bears sitting on the road.

As his curiosity is peaked, and as he is armed with a go-pro cam, the biker - naturally- tries to go as close as possible to get more footage of the furry animals.

The bears notice his presence and wait fora beat before charging at him. The clip comes to an abrupt end with the biker turning heels and presumably running away from the animal.

It's scary... Actually in the end... Being chased by one.. I had a jump in heartbeat almost dropped the phone.. — Polybags (@Polybags9) June 24, 2021

He should have stood there without movement, instead tries to take a closer look. Totally irresponsible way of doing things especially around bear with cubs — TheSkyAbove (@TaskDead47) June 24, 2021

The video has been viewed over 1.36 lakh times and got over 6,000 likes.