Viral

Fisherman discovers unopened whisky bottle inside fish, kicks up a debate - Watch

A fisherman who was ready to fillet his catch was left astounded when he finds a bottle of unopened whisky. He laughs at the 'catch' and yells 'jackpot.

Fisherman discovers unopened whisky bottle inside fish, kicks up a debate - Watch

New Delhi: Rare, bizarre and down right shocking, a fisherman ready to fillet a fish is left astounded when he finds a bottle of unopened whisky.

The video first uploaded on Tikok by a user called behiban has been widely shared on the social media website.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

In the one-minute clip, the fisherman is seen cuting the fish and squeezes out a strange looking object to reveal a full, unopened bottle of Fireball Whisky. He points it to his friends on the boat with him saying 'jackpot'.

The video has once again raised the question of garbage making it into the sea and destroying the marine life.

Though some have called for the authenticity of the video.

As per Ocean Crusaders, 6.4 million tonnes of plastic is dumped into the ocean every year whcih is equivalent to 3,200km of trucks each loaded with rubbish.

At least two thirds of the world’s fish stocks are suffering from plastic ingestion and nearly a 100 million marine animals die as a result of plastic waste each year, the site analysis revealed.

