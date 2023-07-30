BIZARRE! Japanese Man Spends Rs 12 Lakh To Transform Into Dog; Goes For Walk With 'Owner' - See Pics

New Delhi: In an odd piece of news, a Japanese guy spent more than $20,000 (two million Yen) to turn himself into a human "border collie," and then went for his first walk in public to satisfy his lifelong dream of "becoming an animal."

The hyperrealistic dog costume-wearing Japanese man, known only as Toco, has finally snapped a picture and reportedly made some dog friends. Toco, who has nearly 30,000 subscribers on YouTube, was spotted having fun in his garden and pulling tricks for food, according to the New York Post.





Additionally, in his YouTube videos, Toco was shown being led on a leash for a walk, sniffing at other dogs in a park, and rolling around. His first outing as a dog was enthusiastically received by onlookers and other canines.

One of his movies had the subtitles, "I became a collie, fulfilling a dream I had to be an animal since I was a little child!" He added that he hides his human identity since he does not want to be judged by others.

"I don't want my interests to be known, particularly by my coworkers. They find it strange that I desire to transform into a dog. I can't reveal my true face for the same reason, he informed the journalists.

Toco revealed that his family was shocked to learn about his metamorphosis into a dog and that he was "nervous and a little scared" before making his first public appearance.

The Japanese business Zeppet, which creates costumes for TV commercials and motion pictures, made the $22,000 ensemble. It is said that it took 40 days to make the dog outfit. A firm representative remarked, "It replicates the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs."

The Japanese business Zeppet, which creates costumes for TV commercials and motion pictures, made the $22,000 ensemble. It is said that it took 40 days to make the dog outfit. A firm representative remarked, "It replicates the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs."