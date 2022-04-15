Bizarre! Man kisses most poisonous snake, King Cobra, WATCH what happens next

New Delhi: The Internet is an interesting virtual place where one can find a variety of images, clips, and posts from across the world. While some of these posts, especially videos can be inspirational and funny, some can be really weird and might leave you wondering.

One such video was posted on Instagram by ‘Snakebytestv’ where a man is seen kissing the world's most poisonous snake, King Cobra on its head and the reaction of the reptile to this surprise kiss is worth a watch.

The man in the terrifying video is Brian Barczyk, who is known for his work with horrifying reptiles and is usually seen playing such creatures. Watch

The video has gone crazily viral on social media and has garnered over 147 k views and over 13k likes.

