Bizarre! Man with longest tongue can do things beyond imagination, check this out

Virudhunagar: Generally the length of the tongue in a human adult is 8.5 centimetres for males and 7.9 centimetres for females, but some have longer tongues than normal. At just 20-year-old, K Praveen, a native of Thiruthangal in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu has been inducted into the Indian Book of Records after officials confirmed his tongue measured a whopping 10.8 centimetres.

Praveen has a tongue ranging to 10,8 cm in length and this makes him eligible for the world record for the one with the longest tongue. His tongue was measured from the tip of the extended tongue to the rear part of the tongue on February 26, 2021.

Currently, the title for the world's longest tongue (male) is held by Nick Stoeberl, from Salinas, California in the US. According to the Guinness Book of World Records Nick's tongue measured 10.1 centimetres in 2012.

Praveen, a student of BE robotics, had entered the Asia Book of Records last year to touch his nose with his tongue 219 times in a minute.

Not only can he touch his nose with his tongue but nearly touch his eye with it. He is practising hard to touch his eyelids with his tongue. He can effortlessly touch the side of his nose and elbow with his extra-large tongue. Through practice, he can hide his tongue in his nasal cavity and calls the prank the "invisible tongue". He can even use his tongue like a brush to draw and write letters.

Praveen has not been able to approach the Guinness World Records due to a lack of financial assistance. He is collecting funds to get acknowledged for this unique achievements, globally.

