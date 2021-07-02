हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Bizarre! MP woman using just a bulb & fan gets Rs 2.5 lakh electricity bill, check details

65- year-old Rambai Prajapati works as domestic help and lives in a shanty, she uses electricity for just a bulb and a table fan.

Bizarre! MP woman using just a bulb &amp; fan gets Rs 2.5 lakh electricity bill, check details
Representational Image

Electricity bills are one of the most significant parts of the monthly bills of any taxpayer. In an interesting event, a 65-year-old woman has been given a bill worth Rs 2.5 lakh in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna.

65- year-old Rambai Prajapati works as domestic help and lives in a shanty. Rambai uses electricity for just a bulb and a table fan. Earlier, she used to get a bill of Rs 300 to 500 every month. However, due to the lockdown, the woman could not deposit the bill for two months and this time she received a bill of Rs 2.50 lakh.

Completely taken aback by the figure on her electricity bill, the woman reached the electricity department’s office to get it rectified, but to no avail. The old woman claimed that she daily waits for the officers under a tree outside the office but no one pays any heed to her.

“I earn my living by working as a maid in other’s houses. I have a bulb and a table fan in my house. My bill has come to Rs 2.5 lakhs. I have been coming to the electricity department for the last several days, but there is no one to listen,” Rambai told News 18. Further, she also said she had approached public representatives and even the Guna collector but her problem wasn’t solved.

A similar incident was reported in February when an 80-year-old man received an electricity bill of nearly Rs 80 crore. Shocked to see the bill, Ganpat Naik was rushed to a local hospital after he complained of high blood pressure, all because of a clerical error by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral newsViral MPElectricity billMadhya PradeshGuna
Next
Story

After 27 years of re-birth in govt records, Mritak Lal Bihari to remarry his wife

Must Watch

PT14M30S

Coronavirus Vaccine: Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D ready to use