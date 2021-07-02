Bizarre! MP woman using just a bulb & fan gets Rs 2.5 lakh electricity bill, check details

Electricity bills are one of the most significant parts of the monthly bills of any taxpayer. In an interesting event, a 65-year-old woman has been given a bill worth Rs 2.5 lakh in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna.

65- year-old Rambai Prajapati works as domestic help and lives in a shanty. Rambai uses electricity for just a bulb and a table fan. Earlier, she used to get a bill of Rs 300 to 500 every month. However, due to the lockdown, the woman could not deposit the bill for two months and this time she received a bill of Rs 2.50 lakh.

Completely taken aback by the figure on her electricity bill, the woman reached the electricity department’s office to get it rectified, but to no avail. The old woman claimed that she daily waits for the officers under a tree outside the office but no one pays any heed to her.

“I earn my living by working as a maid in other’s houses. I have a bulb and a table fan in my house. My bill has come to Rs 2.5 lakhs. I have been coming to the electricity department for the last several days, but there is no one to listen,” Rambai told News 18. Further, she also said she had approached public representatives and even the Guna collector but her problem wasn’t solved.

A similar incident was reported in February when an 80-year-old man received an electricity bill of nearly Rs 80 crore. Shocked to see the bill, Ganpat Naik was rushed to a local hospital after he complained of high blood pressure, all because of a clerical error by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Live TV