Bizarre! Woman charged Rs 815 for showing 'brief emotion' during surgery, here's what happened

Medical bills are expensive and as if being charged for medicines and medical procedures was not enough a woman has been charged for 'showing emotions' during a surgery. Taking to social media, the woman shared the bill wherein a health center charged her extra cash citing that she cried throughout a mole removal surgery.

The detailed bill had a breakdown of all the charges. It had one particular named 'Brief Emotion' and she was charged $11 approximately Rs 815 for it. The woman, identified as Midge, on her Twitter handle mxmclain posted the hospital invoice. "Mole removal: $223 Crying: extra," she tweeted alongside the bill.

The woman's post has sparked a huge outcry on social media.

Netizens reacted strongly to the bill, making sarcastic comments and invokking a laugh along the way. One user wrote, :How did they come to that amount I wonder. Pennies per tear?!" While another asked, "Does your health care cover feelings?"

Her tweet has now garnered over 165,000 likes, 13,000 retweets, and some colourful replies.