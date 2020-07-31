हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Cobra slithers into sleeping man's jeans in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur — What happened next will leave you shocked

The workers, after completing their work, were sleeping at an Aanganwadi centre when a venomous snake crawled in and found its way inside the jean pants of a sleeping worker. 

Cobra slithers into sleeping man&#039;s jeans in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Mirzapur — What happened next will leave you shocked
Photo courtesy: Pixabay

In a bizarre yet terrifying incident, a cobra slithered into jeans pants of a young man while he was asleep. The incident took place in Sikandarpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur where a group of labourers were working on installing electricity poles and wires. 

The workers, after completing their work, were sleeping at an Aanganwadi centre when a venomous snake crawled in and found its way inside the jean pants of a sleeping worker. At midnight, the labourer, Lovekesh Kumar started to feel uncomfortable and realised that something has entered into his pants. And it turned out to be a cobra. 

The labourer stood the whole night holding the pillar for almost seven hours without moving so as to not disturb the snake. 

Meanwhile, his companions rushed and contacted a snake charmer to rescue the youth and save his life. It was only the next morning, the charmer reached the spot and carefully tore his pants to take the snake out. The co-workers had 

Call it his good luck, the snake did not harm or bite the youth during those 7 hours which he spent in shock standing to the pillar. 

Pictures of the man holding the pillar has gone viral on social media leaving everyone anxious. 

Tags:
Viral videoViralSnakeCOBRASnake videoUttar Pradesh. Mirzapur
Next
Story

Man tied to pole, thrashed brutally with sticks for talking to girl in Bihar's Motihari
  • 15,83,792Confirmed
  • 34,968Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT25M47S

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide under whose pressure?