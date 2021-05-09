COVID-19: Hundreds of Israelis chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’, lend support to India - Watch

New Delhi: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, India has been receiving help in the form of medical aids from countries across the globe.

Numerous countries including US, Germany, UK, Taiwan and others have sent numerous medical aid to help India combat COVID-19.

Israel has sent over a couple of consignment of medical aid, including three large oxygen generator plants, to India to deal with the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

In an unique development, the citizens of Israel showed their solidarity with India by chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya' mantra in the centre of the city.

Hundreds of people in Israel gathered and chanted the 'Om Namah Shivaya' mantra and prayed to God Shiva to help India in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The motive behind people chanting the 'Om Namah Shivaya' mantra was to spread positivity in the atmosphere. The music along with the mantra is giving a boost to the positive vibe in the surrounding.

People of Israel organised the event to pray for patients' speedy recovery and extended their emotional support to the worst COVID-19 hit country.

See the video of people using spiritualism to support India in this challenging situation:

Live TV