हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Israel

COVID-19: Hundreds of Israelis chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’, lend support to India - Watch

A video of Israeli people went viral on Friday (May 7, 2021). In the video, hundreds of people are chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya' and praying to God shiva to extend their emotional support to India who is fighting the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

COVID-19: Hundreds of Israelis chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’, lend support to India - Watch

New Delhi: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, India has been receiving help in the form of medical aids from countries across the globe.

Numerous countries including US, Germany, UK, Taiwan and others have sent numerous medical aid to help India combat COVID-19

Israel has sent over a couple of consignment of medical aid, including three large oxygen generator plants, to India to deal with the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

In an unique development, the citizens of Israel showed their solidarity with India by chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya' mantra in the centre of the city.

Hundreds of people in Israel gathered and chanted the 'Om Namah Shivaya' mantra and prayed to God Shiva to help India in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The motive behind people chanting the 'Om Namah Shivaya' mantra was to spread positivity in the atmosphere. The music along with the mantra is giving a boost to the positive vibe in the surrounding.

People of Israel organised the event to pray for patients' speedy recovery and extended their emotional support to the worst COVID-19 hit country.

See the video of people using spiritualism to support India in this challenging situation:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pawan K Pal (@pawank90)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IsraelIndiaCOVID-19Amazing viral videosViral VideosCoronavirus
Next
Story

Bizarre! Bride calls off wedding after groom fails to recite table of 2

Must Watch

PT12M55S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day