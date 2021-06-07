हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
animal viral video

Adorable video of seal has netizens mesmerized, watch to know why

Adorable animal videos are also very popular among viewers of all ages.

Adorable video of seal has netizens mesmerized, watch to know why
Picture credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: Of all the latest trends, videos of sneezing animals have taken the internet by storm. A video compilation of a seal sneezing has gone viral and netizens can't stop watching the adorable series of sneezes.

The mesmerizing dark pearly eyes of seals as well as their calm and laid-back temperament make them one of the most likeable and cute animals.

In the video, the seal is seen just lying on the ground when suddenly it scrunches it’s little cute face and sneezes.

Take a look at the adorable video that netizens can’t stop watching:

 

Social media has become an important means of entertainment as all sorts of images, memes and videos can be found on it.

People of all ages have come to like scrolling for hours through these entertaining posts on the internet. The availability of a wide variety of content also helps keep users engaged.

