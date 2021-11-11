हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Desi nani tries loaded pizza for the first time in viral video, her reaction will melt your heart- Watch

The video, featuring Greesh Bhatt’s maternal grandmother, captures her reaction to trying pizza for the first time.

Desi nani tries loaded pizza for the first time in viral video, her reaction will melt your heart- Watch

New Delhi: A video of a desi Nani has gone crazy viral on social media platforms. In the video the grandmother can be seen trying a loaded pizza for the first time. 

The video was shared by the old lady’s grandson Greesh Bhatt who is a video content creator. The video, featuring Greesh Bhatt’s maternal grandmother, captures her reaction to trying pizza for the first time.

Watch the adorable video here: 

As soon as the video was posted online, the netizens went crazy over it and the video spread online like wildfire. Till now, the Instagram reels has 844k views. 

“Nani ji First time eat pizza (sic),” the video caption read. In the start of the video, the nani can be seen as a little skeptical about trying the pizza, but still takes a bite after much persuasion. However, it appears from her reaction that she doesn’t quite enjoy it. 

The users hearted the viral video and showered it with cute comments and praises. “Lovely nani maa (sic),” read a comment. “So cute (sic),” wrote another user.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoInstagram videoFunny videohilarious videoFood videoGrandmother videoAdorable videoCute video
Next
Story

Viral video: Monkey and toddler snatch mobile phone from each other, uproarious video goes viral

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Meet Falguni Nayar, India's richest self-made billionaire