Viral video

Video of man bathing and feeding snake wins the internet- Watch viral video

The video has garnered over 33 lakh likes and thousands of comments. 

Video of man bathing and feeding snake wins the internet- Watch viral video

New Delhi: You must have seen thousands of adorable videos of animals helping humans, but the video we got here for you today is a little different. Actually, it’s quite opposite. It’s a human being helping a snake.
This video is visual proof of the kindness that still exists in human beings. As soon as the video hit the internet it went viral like wildfire. The most outstanding fact about the video is that while most of us get scared at the very mention of a snake, the man in the video can be seen going out of his way to help the reptile.

In the video, the man can be seen bathing the cobra with a bucket filled with water. He also gave it water to drink.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has garnered over 33 lakh likes and thousands of comments. Many users commented on the video, one such netizen wrote, ”Kam se kam kisi ne janver ko samjne ki koshish ki nice.”

Additionally, it may be noted that the video has resurfaced on the internet as it had gone viral last year as well. 

