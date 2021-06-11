हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral videos

Elephant eats helmet hanging on bike, netizens express shock

An elephant was spotted eating a helmet at Satgaon army camp near Narangi in Guwahati.

Representational image

New Delhi: Elephants are fond of eating sugarcane and peanuts but have you ever seen an elephant eating a helmet. Yes! elephant eating 'helmet', sounds weird but that is what exactly happened in Assam’s Guwahati.

The incident occurred in the Satgaon army camp near Narangi in Guwahati and was likely shot by the owner of the bike who kept his helmet hanging to his bike’s handlebar.

A wild elephant was seen eating a helmet, and a video of the same became viral. The elephant may have mistaken the helmet for some kind of edible item and ate it. 

