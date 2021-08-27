Error: 'Gamocha is an animal', old video of teacher resurfaces, netizens react

New Delhi: People tend to make mistakes, spreading misinformation to the unaware tops the list. Like last year, a teacher was caught on camera spreading wrong information to a bunch of students during an online class.

The video is from the online teaching platform Gradeup, where a teacher is seen answering incorrectly to a multiple-choice question. The question was - "State which identifies much as one of its cultural symbols. He chose the correct asnwer as 'Assam'. However when one of the students asked him further that 'what is a gamucha', the teacher is seen answering confidently, calling it an animal.

For the unversed, Gamocha is a traditional cotton towel, a cloth which is used for gifting another person by wrapping it around his/her neck, which shows the sign of respect.

However, it seemed that the teacher did not do his research work properly. The video was part of the online educational preparation of the SSC exam for Junior Engineers. The clip has been widely shared on social media.

GradeUp which was being slammed for keeping such uninformed teachers, replied to the tweet and shared their apologies.

