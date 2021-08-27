Adorable! Mommy cat teaches tiny kitten how to climb upstairs, watch video

New Delhi: Each day we find one video on the internet going viral. This time a mommy cat is helping her kitten climb upstairs. This video has gone viral on social media. Bultengebieden, a Twitter handle posted this 29-second clip and it has gone viral on social media.

With over 64,000 views and 5,000 likes and retweets, the video has gone insanely viral.

As seen in the clip, a cat helped her kitten to climb upstairs. It seems like the kitten was scared at climbing the flight of stairs. However, the mommy katty was adorably seen helping her out with much patience.

The momma katty was seen taking every single walk slowly and steadily so that the kitten could watch her and follow her.

The kitten finally managed to climb to the top. "Mommy helping her kitten to climb the stairs" read the caption.

Mommy helping her kitten to climb the stairs.. pic.twitter.com/1cCPWTNhXp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 25, 2021

Several users commented, "Adorable kitties! Those are nice stairs, too!", another user commented, "Thank you every day for these great videos. It's the best thing on my feed".

