New Delhi: Animals are the finest and cutest creation of God and we are not just talking about the wet nose and wagging tail on your couch, the wild ones in the jungle are equally adorable and this video right here is proof!

In a now-viral Instagram video, netizens have come across an adorable lion who is being bullied by a turtle, yes turtle. This happens when the Jungle king tries to h=fet some water from the river but a turtle keeps bothering him.

Watch the funnily adorable video here!

In this clip, we can see that a lion is trying to drink water from a riverbank and suddenly a small turtle appears near his mouth. Annoyed by the interruption, the lion, who seems quite thirsty, moves a little bit away from that spot. However, the hustle doesn’t end here

As the lion starts gulping water from the other point to quench the prankish and rather brave turtle reappears and this time, he even dares to bite the king’s whiskers.

The lion again moves away but the turtle keeps following it and the video ends there.

This naughty clip was posted on an Instagram handle by the name of ‘Finest of world' and has so far received over 500 thousand likes.

The comment section of the video is filled with hilarious comments, check some out!

"Never thought I'd see a turtle bullying a lion," a user commented.

"Stop Eating My Home," another user commented.

"C'mon Try me sir, Try me sir," added another.

"All that poor lion wanted was to have a nice long drink of water in peace on that hot summer day," said another.

