Viral video

Desi Money Hiest? Man steals cash from groom's garland - Watch viral video

New Delhi: If you thought Professor’s meticulously planned strategy to steal the Bank of Spain in broad daylight was the best heist ever, it might be the time to rethink. This viral video right here will change your idea of a ‘perfect money-heist.’

We are talking about a video clip that is now going viral on social media, a man can be seen stealing cash from the groom’s garland, a common accessory in Indian weddings.

While the poor man thought nobody would catch him stealing money, the camera hardly spares anyone.

Without much ado, watch the video here!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meemlogy (@meemlogy)

In the video, one can see that a man, presumably the groom’s friend who is sitting beside the groom with other people, tries to grab some money out of his garland but fails in his first attempt as the groom turns to his side.

However, the man doesn’t lose hope and tries one more time, only this time he finally succeeds. He quickly grabs the cash and keeps it in his pocket so that no one notices.

The best part about the video is the background music added to the clip. As the whole act is caught on camera, the famous ‘Harshad Mehta Scam’ music plays in the background.

The video has garnered over 99 thousand views and some really funny reactions. While some are applauding the spot on theft skills of the man others are calling the video a desi version of Money Heist.

THAT, "ISNT a Friend" ! said one user.

Oh comon!!! After all he is his friend. Perhaps the groom himself might have said " raat ka quarter ka setting kar le,” said another.

