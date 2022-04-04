हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

In a video that is going viral on social media, a girl mimicks Alia Bhatt to prank a pizza delivery guy.

OMG! Alia Bhatt orders pizza for Ranbir and herself, or wait, is that really her? WATCH

New Delhi: You may or may not like Alia Bhatt on the big screen but will surely love this girl’s apt mimicry of the actor to order a pizza, yes, a pizza but can we really blame her?

In a video that is going viral on social media, a girl by the name of Chandni, presumably a mimicry artist can be seen mimicking Alia Bhatt to prank a pizza delivery company and to make it sound real, she even mentions Ranbir Kapoor!

Watch the funny video here!

In the video, we can see the woman calling the pizza outlet and talking exactly like Alia Bhatt. The professional, who sounds a bit baffled by her voice asks her name to which, she replies it’s Alia, Alia Bhatt.

Then, in order to make the prank sound more realistic, the woman pretends to ask some ‘Ranbir’ what pizza would he like to have and then inquire about veg pizzas.

The man, being a true professional, asks her about the order.

The girl then asks if they have anything in vegan, to which the pizza outlet professional says he would find something in veg.

The video, which was a part of an April Fool’s day prank, has gone viral on Instagram, and netizens are loving Chandni’s talent as well as pizza biy’s professionalism.

Here are some of the best reactions served freshly from the comment section!

“Alia rocked, delivery boy shocked,” wrote an Insta user.

”Bahat bura hua uske sath..he will have trust issues for the rest of his life!” said another.

Okkkkk I’m choking with laughter ?!? another user wrote.

Tags:
Viral videoAlia Bhatt viral videoViral video prankApril Fool's prankInstagram video
