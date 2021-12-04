Passengers push airplane off runway after tyre burst in viral video, internet is shocked- Watch

New Delhi: A group of passengers were forced to get down and push an aircraft away from the runway after a tyre burst. The video of the group struggling to push an aircraft away from the runway has gone viral on social media.

According to the reports, the incident took place at an airport in Nepal. The clip has left people surprised.

The video show passengers can be seen pushing an aircraft belonging to Tara Airlines away from the runaway after the rear tyre of the aircraft burst on the runway, reported Nepal News.

Watch the video here:

The netizens were surprised to see such an incident taking place at an airport because, normally, getting down and pushing a vehicle can generally be seen on highways if a tyre has burst during the drive.

The incident took place at Bajura Airport and the video of the incident was shared online by a netizen named Samrat.

It may be noted that the video of the particular incident has gone viral with over 50,000 views and thousands of reactions. While some netizens expressed their concern about the safety of the passengers, others took the comment box to lash out at the authorities.

Live TV