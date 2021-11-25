Francisca Susano, oldest person in the world, dies at age of 124

New Delhi: The oldest person on the earth, Francisca Susano, who was born in the 19th century passed away on Monday (November 22) in the Philippines' Negros Occidental province.

Francisca Susano or 'Lola' was 124 years old which makes her the oldest person in the world breaking the record of France’s Jeanne Calment, who attained the age of 122, However, the Guinness World Record is still to validate her documents.

Lola died peacefully at her home in Kabankalan in the province of Negros Occidental, however, the cause of death is to be determined yet.

Confirming the news of Lola's death, the Kabankalan city government on Facebook wrote: "It is with sadness in our heart when we received the news that our beloved Lola Francisca Susano passed away early this Monday evening November 22.

Lola Iska is considered the oldest person in Negros Occidental and in the Philippines.

Her official declaration as the oldest person in the world at 124 years old is currently validated by the Guinness World Records.

Mayor Pedro Zayco, Jr., Vice Mayor Raul Rivera and all city officials as well as all the people of Kabankalan City condole and pray with the family of Lola Iska in their period of bereavement. Lola Iska will always remain as our inspiration and pride."

Reportedly born in September 1897 — a year before Spain ceded control of the Philippines to the US — Susano was the world’s last surviving person to be born in the 19th century.