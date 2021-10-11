'Atmanirbhar' Chimpanzee washes clothes like humans, video goes viral on the Internet -- Watch

New Delhi: A video of a Chimpanzee washing clothes like humans has gone viral on the Internet and is winning the hearts of the netizens. The small clip, shared on Instagram and YouTube, shows the 'Atmanirbhar' chimp sitting near a small pond and washing a yellow tee, just like humans do.

The video has so far got over 3,500 likes and several comments with an Instagrammer expressing that he has found his 'new housekeeper'.

The video was also shared on YouTube from a different angle.

This is interesting to note that chimpanzees and humans share 99 per cent of the same DNA. Not just that, they also use body language to communicate, just like humans. Chimps are also considered very intelligent and like human beings, they reportedly prefer to have their food cooked over a raw one.

