Viral Videos

Groom's mother sets stage on fire with her Bhangra, video goes viral

Video of the groom’s mother doing Bhangra on a Punjabi song and her relatives showering money at her has gone viral on social media.

Groom&#039;s mother sets stage on fire with her Bhangra, video goes viral
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Weddings are the best part of the Indian culture not only because they consist of a number of rituals but also because they are filled with dance and music. Those who love to dance enjoy these ceremonies more. Generally, the dance stage is occupied by cousins and friends of the couple but what if the groom’s mother sets the stage on wire with her rocking performance?

In one such incident, a video that has surfaced all over social media shows the groom’s mother dancing like a pro. In the video, the groom’s mother is seen doing Bhangra on a Punjabi song and her relatives are seen showering money at her.

Watch: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@i.am.sanam)

The video has so far garnered over 95k likes and hundreds of comments applauding for mother’s dance moves. 

