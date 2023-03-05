topStoriesenglish2579986
KANPUR CENTRAL RAILWAY STATION

GRP Cop Saves Women, Kid From Falling On Tracks At Kanpur Central Station, UP Police Hails Heroic Act - Watch

A GRP constable saved the life of a woman who jumped from a moving train at Kanpur Central Railway Station. 

Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023

Kanpur: A GRP constable saved the life of a woman who jumped from a moving train at Kanpur Central Railway Station. The woman, who mistakenly boarded the wrong train at Platform No. 1 jumped from it with her child and fell. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a woman carrying a child can be seen trying to get down from a moving train when she loses her balance and falls on the platform. Thankfully, a GRP cop saw the incident unfolding and saved the woman and her kid. The cop was identified as Head constable Shailendra Kumar, posted on duty at GRP station. The woman named Rachna Srivastava from Gwalior was travelling with her two kids to Unnao. 

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera. UP Police's official Twitter handle applauded the brave act of the cop. It said, "Train(ed) to rescue- Saluting the heroic act of HC Shailendra of UP GRP who saved a woman from falling off the railway track with incredible agility at Kanpur central railway stn. Boarding or disembarking a moving train can be fatal & should be avoided at all cost." 

Kanpur Central railway stationViral videoUP Policewoman falls on tracksUttar Pradesh

