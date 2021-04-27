‘Hai Teri Aukat’: Watch viral video of UP District hospital’s doctor, nurse getting into brawl

Viral Video: As India is battling the deadly second wave of COVID-19, the healthcare system of the nation is overwhelmed and doctors and healthcare workers are under a lot of stress.

In recent times, many disputes have come to light between the medical professionals and the patient’s family. One of the such events happened at Rampur District Hospital on Monday (April 26), the only difference was that the dispute took place between a doctor and a nurse.

The brawl between the doctor and the nurse was also captured in a camera and now the 14 second long video is doing rounds on social media.

The viral video shows both the healthcare professionals entering into a brawl over some issue. The video starts with both of them shouting and abusing each other, which was then followed by a violent turn of events, in which they start slapping each other in front of the whole hospital.

#WATCH | A doctor and a nurse entered into a brawl at Rampur District Hospital yesterday. City Magistrate Ramji Mishra says, "I have spoken to both of them. They say they were under stress and overburdened. We will probe this & speak to both of them." (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/XJyoHv4yOh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2021

Reportedly, the fight was ignited after one of the COVID patients, who was admitted in the hospital died, and the patient’s family members dropped by the hospital to request the administration for the death certificate. The nurse, who was really worked up, approached the doctor for the same and was then asked to bring the issue in writing.

She then got angry when the relatives of the patient approached her again, following which she went to the emergency ward, where an argument broke out between her and the doctor.

After the video of the brawl went viral and caught the city's Magistrate of Rampur, Ramji Mishra’s attention, he decided to intervene.

Ramji Mishra said, “I have spoken to both of them. They say they were under stress and overburdened. We will probe this and speak to both of them.”

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday (April 27) reported 323,144 new COVID-19 cases and 2,771 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload stands at 17,625,735 and the death toll inched closer to the 200,000-mark.

