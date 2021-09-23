हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raksha Bandhan

Irving Police Department celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA- See Pics

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the Irving Police Department in Texas. 

Irving Police Department celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA- See Pics
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@IrvingPD

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan, a festival that cherishes the bond between brothers and sisters, is celebrated by Hindus everywhere. It’s never too late to celebrate this bond and ring in the festival as did members of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) in the United States. 

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA celebrated the festival of love and togetherness with the Irving Police Department in Texas. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Irving PD posted pictures of the celebration with HSS members. 

Have a look at the tweet:

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, was celebrated this year on August 22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In this festival, sisters tie rakhi on their brother’s hand and exchange gifts.

