Sisters-in-law play THIS prank of groom as bride looks amused, soon he's left with no shoes - Watch

Remember the iconic song 'Joote Do Paise Lo' from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' Who will forget the resplendent Madhuri Dixit going on with the joota churai ritual with her gang of girls while the groom's (Mohnish Bahl's) brother (Salman Khan) and his gang of boys tried to foil their plans!

Well the 'joota churai rasam' is a popular ritual of weddings in many places in India, where the sister-in-laws hide the groom's shoes, and ask him for money - often a hefty amount - before returning it to him!

A video is going viral online of a similar ritual at a wedding, but here's the twist! The sisters-brigade doesn't take away the shoe from anywhere it's kept but rather from the groom's feet!

A group of women, presumably sisters-in-law, surround the groom and the bride in the video, who were seen sitting comfortably in a couch. But soon, the sisters gathered in tight circle in a way that the groom could not move! And then go about taking away the shoe he's wearing from his feet before leaving the stage. In fact, the brothers-in-law were seen holding the groom hostage and they leave him from his clutches only when the sisters have managed to flee with the shoes!

The sisters-in-law, who took away the shoes, literally by force, of course had one condition to return them - loads of cash! Not just the audience were in splits, the bride also looked on with an amused expression and started laughing at her husband's dilemma! But as they say, all's well that ends well. Towards the end of the video, shared by @shaadiwaadi in Instagram, the groom can be seen calling the sisters to give the cash. And we hope, that he did get back his shoes in one piece!

