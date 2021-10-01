Cute bride waits for her groom, does THIS when she sees him - watch viral video

The wedding day is obviously special for every couple. There's a lot of joy and lots of love. The bride and groom want to steal as many glances as possible even when they are busy with the rituals, surrounded by friends and family. And when the dulha comes to bride's home with the baraat, the dulhan love to watch him from her room as they both look forward to a love-filled future! One such video has gained a lot of traction on social media where the bride watches her groom arrive with a special glow on her face!

The bride goes to the balcony to see her groom

In this video that has gone viral on internet, it can be seen that as soon as the groom reaches outside her house with the baraat, the dulhan rushes to the balcony to see him. While she might not have wanted anyone to see her, a family member recorded all this in the mobile camera. The video shows how the bride is quietly stealing glances atthe groom and she can't stop smiling. The expressions speak for themselves - both want to be together as soon as possible!

Bride's expression recorded on camera

When the bride sees the groom, her face is all glowing and when she realises she is being videographed, she blushes, does a small jig, and goes back to her room laughing. The endearing, mushy video has received a lot of love on internet. As soon as this video was uploaded on Instagram by an account named 'the.bride.magazine', lots of comments and likes started pouring in!

It's all loved up indeed!

