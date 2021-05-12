हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral news

Elephant displays awesome batting skills, even Michael Vaughan is amused

India is a cricket crazy nation and if you needed any more proof here is a video of an elephant playing some elegant cricketing shots that has left even this British legend in awe.

New Delhi: India is a cricket crazy nation and if you needed any more proof here is a video of an elephant playing some elegant cricketing shots that has left even this British legend in awe.

In the 30-second video, shot in Kerala, the tusker is seen playing cricket with a few men.

WATCH VIDEO:

This viral video of a jumbo from Kerala playing cricket while other 'players' around him fetch the ball has take the internet by storm. The netizens cannot help gushing over how cute the video is.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

One user wrote.

Another user said.

Even English cricketer Michael Vaughan could not help but comment. Even lying claim to the nationality of the jumbo.

Though, not all were happy with the video some pointed out at possible animal cruelty involved in training this elephant to play cricket.

The video was shared on Twitter by a page named 'Gannuuprem'. It has already been viewed more than 691k times and has been shared or reshared nearly 6k times. 

