Elephant displays awesome batting skills, even Michael Vaughan is amused

New Delhi: India is a cricket crazy nation and if you needed any more proof here is a video of an elephant playing some elegant cricketing shots that has left even this British legend in awe.

In the 30-second video, shot in Kerala, the tusker is seen playing cricket with a few men.

Have you seen an elephant playing cricket? Well he is better than many international players.

pic.twitter.com/WrJhnYTboW — Gannuprem (@Gannuuprem) May 8, 2021

This viral video of a jumbo from Kerala playing cricket while other 'players' around him fetch the ball has take the internet by storm. The netizens cannot help gushing over how cute the video is.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

Gannu The Bradman — Sanjeev (@sanjeev5aug) May 8, 2021

Ye toh GPL chal rha hai GANNU PREMIERE LEAGUE — phantasm (@sanghisuperhero) May 8, 2021

Even English cricketer Michael Vaughan could not help but comment. Even lying claim to the nationality of the jumbo.

Surely the Elephant has an English passport !! https://t.co/scXx7CIZPr — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 8, 2021

Though, not all were happy with the video some pointed out at possible animal cruelty involved in training this elephant to play cricket.

The video was shared on Twitter by a page named 'Gannuuprem'. It has already been viewed more than 691k times and has been shared or reshared nearly 6k times.