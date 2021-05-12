हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Kerala man steals bus amid lockdown to meet wife, gets arrested

A Kerala man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bus and fooling police officials to meet his wife amid the state-wide lockdown.

Kerala man steals bus amid lockdown to meet wife, gets arrested
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: In a story straight out of a movie, a man from Kerala was arrested for allegedly stealing a bus and fooling police officials across four districts which he claimed he did to meet his wife amid the lockdown imposed in state.

The man identified as Dinoop, 30, stole a private bus parked at the bus stand near Kozhikode on Saturday and drove off with it to travel to Thiruvalla. 

He was stopped by the police at two places but he told them that he was asked to fetch migrant labourers from Pathanamthitta and so the police allowed him to pass.

Dinoop drove through Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and to Kottayam district.

When he arrived at Kumarakom, the police stopped him and realised that he was driving a stolen bus. They checked the registration number of the bus, searched for the owner's name and number and informed him that his bus was not where he had parked it.

The police does not believe Dinoop's story as he has two similar cases against him.

He has been booked and a case has been filed against him. 

A police probe may reveal the truth behind his motice to steal the bus. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral IndiaViral newsKerala lockdown
Next
Story

Woman claims to have been abducted by aliens 52 times, says she has proof

Must Watch

PT9M53S

Bollywood Breaking: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Deverakonda to romance in next film!