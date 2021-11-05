Kerala man orders passport cover online, receives valid passport along with it!

Thiruvananthapuram: Mithun Babu, who had ordered a passport cover from a popular e-commerce site, was in for a surprise! Hailing from Wayanad, Kerala, Mithun had placed the order on October 30 and received the product on November 1.

But when he opened his package, it was not just the passport cover that was there inside. But there was a passport was in it. Initially, he thought that it was a dummy passport to keep the pouch intact, but soon he realised it was a genuine passport of a native of Thrissur district in Kerala.

He immediately got in touch with the customer care of Amazon, and while they reportedly said that they would be more careful hereafter and did not give any solution to deliver the passport to the actual owner. "I spent about 40 minutes speaking with three executives of customer care. But none told me what to do with an important document like a passport. Later, on advice of a friend of mine, I approached the police and surrendered the passport," he told PTI on Friday (November 5).

There was no immediate response from Amazon. The interesting episode went viral in the social media recently.

The passport reportedly belonged to a teenaged boy from Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district. It all started in mid-October when the minor boy's father ordered a passport cover with Amazon. However, they returned the pouch after it was found not fit for their use. But in the process, they forgot to take away the passport they had put inside the pouch prior to returning to Amazon. The company is believed to have reissued the pouch to another, as it is.

"It was a mistake on our part that we forgot to pull out the passport while returning the pouch," Asmabi, mother of the 17-year old boy, whose passport was delivered to Mithun Babu along with the pouch, told PTI. "It was meant for my husband, but as it was found unfit and was returned. However, my son's passport was put inside the pouch and was not pulled out prior to returning it," Asmabi said.

Babu said as there was no proper response from Amazon regarding the passport, it was handed over to Meenangadi police station. He also informed the family of the passport holder. Now the passport holder, a minor boy, will have to make it to the police station along with his guardian, to claim his passport back after providing valid proof.

