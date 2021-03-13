हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gurugram

Lightning strike in Gurugram captured on CCTV, four people injured

CCTV footage caught the incident where the four men under the tree were struck by lightning

Image Courtesy: Twitter / screenshot

Gurugram: Four persons were injured in a lightning strike at Signature Villa Vatika City in Sector-82 here at around 4.30 p.m. on Friday when they were standing under a tree in the park due to rain.

According to IANS, the police said that all the victims are undergoing treatment at a hospital and out of danger.

The incident was also captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the society.

The injured were identified as Shivdutt, Ram Prasad, Lali and Anil. The individuals used to work as gardeners in the area.

The CCTV footage caught of the event shows how they were suddenly caught in the midst of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning which left all the men injured.

 

"A police team rushed to the spot soon after the information was received. The victims have been admitted to two different hospitals and are undergoing treatment. Prima facie it seems lightning struck on them. Further investigation into the matter is on," Krishan Kumar, the investigation officer told IANS.

Live TV

 

Tags:
Gurugramlightning strikeLightning strike survivors
