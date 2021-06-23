'Magarmachh ki Sawari': Brave crane rides on crocodile, leaves netizens stunned

New Delhi: Although birds have wings as an accommodation to reach their destination some times they also like to get a ride. And in one such incident, a crane took a brave ride on the back of a crocodile.

In a video going viral on social media, a brave crane is seen riding casually on the back of a crocodile. The fearless bird stands on the giant reptile’s tail as the crocodile swims in the water. Two other crocodiles are also be spotted swimming closely, However, that doesn't frighten the crane and it continues its ride.

According to reports, the video was initially filmed back in 2018 at Gatorworld theme park and wildlife preserve. It is reportedly also known for rare giant white alligators as well as crocodiles.

