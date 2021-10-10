Mama cat startles little kitten with weird noises: Watch hilarious video

New Delhi: Nothing cheers one up like a cute animal video and fortunately internet is flooded with such adorable videos which may help you to pull yourself together and boost you for a new start. These adorable videos not only lighten your mood but also make you smile.

One such video showing a little kitten being startled by its mama cat is going viral all over the internet. In the video shared on Reddit, a cat is seen making some weird noises and its little kitten sitting next to it looks at it surprisingly. See what happens next:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 41k upvotes and numerous comments where users are talking about their cats when they do such things and what it may mean. one of the users wrote: "Seriously. The innocent confusion of mom wondering what she did. The kitten going all fluffy in response. God this is lovely."

ALSO WATCH: Amazing! Artist makes motion video with 76 cool tattoos drawn by him-- Watch