Man who uploaded the first video on YouTube calls its decision to remove dislike count 'stupid'

New Delhi: In order to promote respectful interactions between viewers and creators, the online streaming platform YouTube has announced to stop showing the dislike count on the uploaded videos.

But looks like the co-founder of YouTube, Jawed Karim is not a fan of a new update because he has criticised the new announcement by changing the description of the first-ever video uploaded on the streaming platform titled: ‘Me at the zoo.’

The YouTube co-founder wrote: “When every YouTuber agrees that removing dislikes is a stupid idea, it probably is. Try again YouTube.”

Karim is the co-founder of YouTube and the first person to upload a video to the site and he received 137,443 shares of the stock worth around $64 million when YouTube was sold to Google.

This is not for the first time that Jawed has criticised YouTube over its new updates. Back in 2013, he took a dig on the social media giant for the need of a Google+ account to comment on videos using his channel.

However, YouTube says that the new update will help in protecting small creators from a dislike attack.

In a blog post, YouTube stated that the platform is not removing the dislike button and users can still dislike any video. But the dislike count will be visible to creators as private feedback, which will help prevent some public shaming.

The social media giant decided to remove dislike counts after its experiments showed a reduction in attacking behaviour towards small creators.

