COVID-19

Man worships his Daru ki bottles as Tamil Nadu eases lockdown restrictions

Video of a man worshiping his liquor bottles went viral on Twitter and bagged more than 30 thousand views.

Representational image

Chennai: Liquor is an important part of life for many people and you can evaluate its importance by just seeing the happiness they get the liquor stores open after a long lockdown

Something like that happened in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai city when a person was spotted worshiping his liquor bottles as he got them after a long time on Monday (June 14) following a strict lockdown since May 10.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, a man is seen performing aarti outside a liquor shop and then kissing the two alcohol bottles he bought from the shop. One other man also joins the worship and puts his bottle also in the course.

The news agency tweeted the video with the caption that read, “A local in Madurai worships bottles of liquor after Tamil Nadu govt permits the reopening of liquor shops in the state.”

This came after the Tamil Nadu government eased the restrictions on Monday (June 14)  following a decline in active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The video went viral and racked more than 30 thousand views. 

ALSO WATCH: Kamal ki ladki: Girl catches King Cobra bare-handed, leaves netizens stunned

