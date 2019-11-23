McDonald's mocks 'ghiya-tori' in its new advertisement and FSSAI is certainly not 'lovin it'

New Delhi: Remember the last time your mother reprimanded you for choosing McDonald's burger over their succinctly cooked 'Ghiya' and 'Tori' ki sabzi? Well, if you have never faced the wrath of you mother for picking junk over 'Ghar Ka Khana' you wouldn't know how the food giant McDonald's felt on getting a show-cause notice from the FSSAI for deriding 'ghiya' and 'tori' in its new advertisement.

Just like our moms, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has zero-tolerance for companies posting misleading advertisements that violate food safety.

Reacting to McDonald's full-page advertisement that said, “Stuck with Ghiya-Tori Again? Make The 1+1 Combo You Love", the FSSAI issued a show-cause notice for allegedly breaching the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2018. They have been asked to submit their reply to the notice within a week.

FSSAI said in a statement, "Tendency of the food companies to disparage freshly cooked food and vegetables that are healthier is a matter of grave concern. Such advertisements are against national efforts for promoting healthier and right eating habits, especially in the children from a young age, with the aim to ensure safe and wholesome food for them so that the kids feel better, grow better and learn better.”