Khargone district

Mentally ill woman dragged out of hospital by security guard, pic goes viral

A photograph of the incident went viral on social media after being published in a newspaper on Saturday. However, days after the incident, the hospital administration had refuted claims of the guard dragging the woman out of the hospital.

Picture credit: ANI

Khargone: A picture showing a woman being dragged by a guard for 300 metres outside the premises of the Khargone District Hospital has gone viral on the internet. Hospital officials denied the incident saying that no such event occured.

Divyesh Verma, Superintendent of the hospital, on Saturday clarified that the guard did not use force and the woman in question was ‘mentally unstable’.

"The allegation is totally false. This woman in question was mentally unstable. Someone had left her in front of Tevar Clinic. After which, the woman started pelting stones and abusing the staff members and doctors," ANI quoted Verma said.

"Upon which the doctors asked the guard to take her out through the garden. Thereafter, she went to the main gate of the district hospital and sat down. When an ambulance came, the guards tried to convince her to give way. But she didn't listen. On which, she was removed by the guards from there without using force," he added.

 

