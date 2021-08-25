Mumbai Police plays James Bond's iconic music theme, leaves netizens surprised - WATCH

New Delhi: Mumbai Police not only keeps its citizen safe but also cheer them up from time to time through its social media posts. They are well known for their meme games on social media sites but this time, a video of Mumbai Police’s music band is going viral.

The Mumbai Police personnel showcased a musical side of theirs, by recreating the iconic James Bond theme song.

With over 30 members, the band is seen performing the famous tune created by Monty Norman for ‘Dr. No’ that featured Sean Connery as agent 007. The talented band members are seen performing with instruments like the clarinet, trumpet, trombone with head constable Zameer Shaikh, who is said to have arranged the incredible music piece.

Check out the video below:

The viral video has so far got more than 14k views with hundreds of people expressing their surprise seeing this side of Mumbai Police. In the comment sections, some users have also asked for various other music themes including ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘Pirates of Caribbean’.

ALSO WATCH: Viral video: Woman gets bitten by iguana while practicing yoga on beach