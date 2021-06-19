Woman's hilarious warning to neighbours about her pet cat goes viral - Read here

New Delhi: A woman fed up of her cat's thieving ways decided to put up a sign of the pet's misdeeds so that her neighbors could retrieve their stolen belongings. The whole thing has gone far beyond the local neighbourhood and has made the kleptomaniac cat a minor celebrity.

The homemade sign hilariously reads: “MY CAT IS A THIEF" next to it is a small clothesline with numerous gloves and a face mask all allegedly stolen by Esme, her black cat.

CHECK TWEET:

Sign of the day. pic.twitter.com/fgr0vC4Z0O — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) June 10, 2021

Kate Felmet of Beaverton, Oregon, told local news station KOIN that she put up a sign drawn with Esme biting into a glove - as she was flustered by her pet's theiving ways and wanted to let her neighbours know that her cat was a kleptomaniac.

The sign has gone viral on social media, and it has sort of worked a little bit. “People come by and mostly take pictures, but we had the school bus drive by and take a few pairs of gloves,” Felmet told KOIN.

Experts belive that cats may simply be acting on an instinct called “prey-retrieval”. In some cases it may just include inanimate objects which they take to a safe place. But it’s also possible that these cats are intentionally bringing home gifts for their human family as a “compliment”.