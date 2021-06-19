हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Woman's hilarious warning to neighbours about her pet cat goes viral - Read here

A woman fed up of her cat's thieving ways decided to put up a sign of the pet's misdeeds so that her neighbors could retrieve their stolen belongings.

Woman&#039;s hilarious warning to neighbours about her pet cat goes viral - Read here

New Delhi: A woman fed up of her cat's thieving ways decided to put up a sign of the pet's misdeeds so that her neighbors could retrieve their stolen belongings. The whole thing has gone far beyond the local neighbourhood and has made the kleptomaniac cat a minor celebrity.

The homemade sign hilariously reads: “MY CAT IS A THIEF" next to it is a small clothesline with numerous gloves and a face mask all allegedly stolen by Esme, her black cat. 

CHECK TWEET: 

Kate Felmet of Beaverton, Oregon, told local news station KOIN that she put up a sign drawn with Esme biting into a glove - as she was flustered by her pet's theiving ways and wanted to let her neighbours know that her cat was a kleptomaniac. 

The sign has gone viral on social media, and it has sort of worked a little bit. “People come by and mostly take pictures, but we had the school bus drive by and take a few pairs of gloves,” Felmet told KOIN. 

Experts belive that cats may simply be acting on an instinct called “prey-retrieval”. In some cases it may just include inanimate objects which they take to a safe place. But it’s also possible that these cats are intentionally bringing home gifts for their human family as a “compliment”.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral world
Next
Story

Aunty's hilarious reaction to husband's performance on her birthday, leaves netizens in splits

Must Watch

PT25M14S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Illegal infiltration of Rohingyas to win elections?