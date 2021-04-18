Noida Gurudwara provides food to COVID-19 patients and families, leaves netizens impressed

Noida: In a wonderful gesture in these times of crisis, a gurudwara located in Noida's sector 18 has been providing food as help to COVID-19 infected patients and their families.

"We are trying to help the families who are COVID positive and are unable to cook food. We are making packets of food for them and leave that in front of society gate and the security guard takes the packages of food to the families," Gurpreet Singh, Head priest of the Gurudwara told ANI.

The internet gushes over the thoughtful move and prayed for the well being of the infected patients.

While, Singh informed that theyu had started this process in September 2020 and that they make around 5000 packets of food on a daily basis.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

An extremely genuine and purposeful effort by our Sikh brothers, once again..!

Salute to them and their organization..! — Jeff (@Jeff98065949) April 17, 2021

While one user commended the good work.

Sardars have proven time n again,they r superior human beings of high class n vetter human beings. — Fehmida javed (@javed_fehmida) April 17, 2021

Another user wrote:

May Allah give the benefits in this life and hereafter to all those doing selfless services in these difficult times. — Saba (@me_in_smoke) April 17, 2021

Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.