Coronavirus

Noida Gurudwara provides food to COVID-19 patients and families, leaves netizens impressed

In a wonderful gesture in these times of crisis, a gurudwara located in Noida's sector 18 has been providing food as help to COVID-19 infected patients and their families.

Noida Gurudwara provides food to COVID-19 patients and families, leaves netizens impressed

Noida: In a wonderful gesture in these times of crisis, a gurudwara located in Noida's sector 18 has been providing food as help to COVID-19 infected patients and their families.

"We are trying to help the families who are COVID positive and are unable to cook food. We are making packets of food for them and leave that in front of society gate and the security guard takes the packages of food to the families," Gurpreet Singh, Head priest of the Gurudwara told ANI.

The internet gushes over the thoughtful move and prayed for the well being of the infected patients.

viral, viral India

While, Singh informed that theyu had started this process in September 2020 and that they make around 5000 packets of food on a daily basis.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

While one user commended the good work.

Another user wrote:

Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

