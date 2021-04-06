Man accidentally drops phone into water, see what the whale does next

A whale is much smarter than you may think. A man watching a Beluga whale accidentally dropped his mobile phone in the pool. Surprisingly, the whale swam towards the man and returned his cell phone by picking it up from the base of the pool.
Watch:
Notably, the whales are said to have a decent IQ as they can correlate the events and understand them.
