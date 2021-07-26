Nothing without nature: 34-year-old doctor’s tweet minutes before Himachal landslide leaves netizens shocked

New Delhi: Multiple landslides triggered by incessant rains near Sangla-Chitkul road led to the collapse of a bridge. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media platforms since Sunday and while the netizens were trying to cope up with the horrific visuals, another shocking piece of information came to light. Minutes before the incident, one of the victims from Jaipur had shared a photograph of herself on Twitter.

The 34-year-old ayurvedic doctor from Jaipur, Deepa Sharma, had tweeted a photograph of herself at the Nagasti post in Himachal Pradesh. The post was captioned, “Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point, around 80 km ahead, we have border with Tibet whom China has occupied illegally (sic).”

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

Later on another user, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, who is the ayurvedic doctor's brother, tweeted about her death and her love for nature.

"My sister Deepa Sharma going for spiti tour on her upcoming 38th birthday on 29 July. She was very happy for this planned trip. She purchased new professional camera and new smartphone for it. She love nature and now my sister die in the lap of nature.may her soul rest in peace," he posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Deepa’s Twitter handle is flooded with mesmerising posts of her trip to the hills.

Life is nothing without mother nature. pic.twitter.com/5URLVYJ6oJ — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 24, 2021

As soon as the netizens read these tweets, a wave of shock ran through their spines. Many came forward and expressed their grief and condoled her death on the microblogging website.

"Cannot believe God can be so cruel to take away such a beautiful soul. She just went there never to return. Life is so fragile. Hope ppl realise this and only cobtinue to spread love. Heartfelt condolences," a user posted.

A total of nine tourists died in series of landslides in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. One was Deepa Sharma and the other eight have been identified as Pratiksha Sunil Patil from Maharashtra, Amogh Bapat and Satish Katakbar from Chhattisgarh, Umarav Singh from Delhi and Kumar Ulhar Ved Pathak, Anurag Bihani, Maya Devi and Richa Bihani.

