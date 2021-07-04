हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico on fire! Hair raising images go viral, sparks meme fest

Gulf of Mexico on fire! Hair raising images go viral, sparks meme fest
Picture credit: Twitter

Mexico City: Environmentalists criticized Mexico's state-owned oil company Saturday after a gas leak at an underwater pipeline unleashed a subaquatic fireball that appeared to boil the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Greenpeace Mexico said the accident appeared to have been caused by the failure of an underwater valve and that it illustrates the dangers of Mexico policy of promoting fossil fuels.

Several vessels were pressed into action to quell the flames in the ocean and footage of the whole situation went viral on the internet.

Mexico's state-owned oil company said Friday that an undersea gas pipeline ruptured near a drilling platform in the Gulf.

Petroleos Mexicanos dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak near dawn Friday occurred about 150 yards (meters) from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak and oceanic fireball had caused.

Take a look at how the internet reacted to the whole situation:

 

Although the flames have been put out, the internet is still buzzing with memes as everyone agrees the fire looked like an apocalypse movie type event.

