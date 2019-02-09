हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PewDiePie on YouTube admitting Rewind failure: Feels nice to hear them say it

Swedish gamer Felix Kjellberg, the man behind the most followed YouTube channel PewDiePie, said that it felt good to hear the video platform admit they messed up the YouTube Rewind video.

Screengrab

“It feels nice to hear them say it. Just admitting that they ****ed up. I guess when you have the most disliked video on YouTube… you kind of know you did something wrong, at least,” said PewDiePie in his latest video post.

Kjellberg's comments come days after YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki shared a blog post admitting that her own kids had called YouTube Rewind 2018 “cringey.”

“But one record we definitely didn’t set out to break was the most disliked video on the Internet. Even at home, my kids told me our 2018 Rewind was 'cringey.' We hear you that it didn’t accurately show the year’s key moments, nor did it reflect the YouTube you know. We’ll do better to tell our story in 2019,” wrote Wojcicki in YouTube in 2019: Looking back and moving forward blog post published on February 5.

YouTube Rewind is an annual video recap series that started in 2010, featuring the top trends, artists and events of the year. 

In 2018, fearing a backlash, the Google-owned video-sharing website skipped featuring its biggest content creators including the likes of PewDiePie, Logan Paul, Shane Dawson and the multimillion-dollar boxing matches between YouTube’s popular individuals.

Soon, YouTube Rewind 2018 video: Everyone Controls Rewind became the most hated video of all time on the video platform with 15 million dislikes.

In an answer to YouTube, PewDiePie created his own YouTube Rewind. Soon, the video created history amassing 7.7 Million likes – a never before achieved feat for a non-music video piece on YouTube ever.

PewDiePie has been in a long drawn battle with T-Series for the most subscribed YouTube channel. PewDiePie is currently just 35000 subscribers ahead.

 

