Put your brain to test: Can you answer this IQ quiz shared by senior IAS official?

Pictograph is the most commonly used practice to teach maths to kids. However, the same can be tricky for many and even educated people may fail to get a correct answer for pictographic equations. One such pictograph was shared by senior IAS official Dr Sumita Misra on her Twitter. Misra is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary to Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Haryana and Panchayats Department. The pictographs have modern-day items like earbuds and smartwatches used to denominate certain numbers. Sharing the image on Twitter, Misra asked, "Let me know your answer?"

Many people tried to answer the question but most of them failed with only a few people getting the correct answer. Some people said that the correct answer is 12, some said it's 15 and some said it's 24. Some guessed it to be 22. However, the correct answer is totally different.

The pictograph shows six earbuds with a value of 30. This means each earbud is equal to five points. In the next row, two person and two earbuds are added to get a total of 20. This means, each person is valued 5. In the third row, four watches and one person add up to 13. Since the person is valued at 5, the value of four watches is 8 and thus the value of one watch is 2.

Now, come to the final row where you have to find the answer. Here, the person is shown wearing a watch with two earbuds plugged into his ears. So the value of the persons is 17 [5+10 (for earbuds)+2 (for watch)]. Now using the BODMAS rule, one can get the correct answer.

Through BODMAS, the correct answer is 39

(On the last row the man is wearing earbuds and wrist watch so I have included both earbuds and wrist watch) pic.twitter.com/90pKo9H70M — Pankaj Sharma (@Pankaj_0505) January 19, 2023

So, as you can see, the correct answer is 39.